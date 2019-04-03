LS polls: Congress releases list of 20 candidates, fields Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh

-
ALSO READ
Pawan Bansal stakes claim to Cong ticket from Chandigarh
LS polls: Pawan Bansal, Manish Tiwari, Navjot Kaur Sidhu battle it out for Chandigarh constituency
After Sidhu's wife, Manish Tewari stakes claim to Cong ticket from Chandigarh
PB Cong general secy Pawan Dewan seeks LS ticket from Ludhiana
Cong fields ex-rail min Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh, Preneer Kaur from Patiala
-
The Congress party on Tuesday released a list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal will contest from the Chandigarh seat.
Besides him, the party has fielded Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana, Rajkumar Chabbewal Hoshiarpur, Santokh Singh Chaudhary from Jalandhar, Gurjit Singh Aujla from Amritsar and Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur in Punjab.
In Gujarat, CJ Chavda will contest from Gandhinagar, Geetaben Patel from Ahmedabad East, Somabhai Patel from Surendranagar and Murubhai Kandoriya from Jamnagar.
In Jharkhand, Subodh Kant Sahay will represent the party from Ranchi, Geeta Kora from Singhbhum and Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga.
The party has also announced names of Pawan Kajal from Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) and Prabhu Ratnabhai Tokiya from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
In Karnataka, Congress has fielded Vinay Kulkarni from Dharwad and HB Manjappa Davanagere.
The Lok Sabha election will start on April 11 and will end on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.
Meanwhile, the Congress has also released a list of nine candidates for Odisha Assembly election.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU