JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Pakistan expresses 'deep concern' over space debris created by ASAT test by India

Chandrababu Naidu hits out at PM Modi's ATM remark
Business Standard

LS polls: Congress releases list of 20 candidates, fields Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh

ANI  |  Politics 

The Congress party on Tuesday released a list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal will contest from the Chandigarh seat.

Besides him, the party has fielded Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana, Rajkumar Chabbewal Hoshiarpur, Santokh Singh Chaudhary from Jalandhar, Gurjit Singh Aujla from Amritsar and Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

In Gujarat, CJ Chavda will contest from Gandhinagar, Geetaben Patel from Ahmedabad East, Somabhai Patel from Surendranagar and Murubhai Kandoriya from Jamnagar.

In Jharkhand, Subodh Kant Sahay will represent the party from Ranchi, Geeta Kora from Singhbhum and Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga.

The party has also announced names of Pawan Kajal from Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) and Prabhu Ratnabhai Tokiya from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In Karnataka, Congress has fielded Vinay Kulkarni from Dharwad and HB Manjappa Davanagere.

The Lok Sabha election will start on April 11 and will end on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also released a list of nine candidates for Odisha Assembly election.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 01:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU