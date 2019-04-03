LS polls: Congress releases list of 20 candidates, fields Pawan Bansal from Chandigarh

The party on Tuesday released a list of 20 candidates for the upcoming election. Senior will contest from the seat.

Besides him, the party has fielded Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana, Rajkumar Chabbewal Hoshiarpur, Santokh Singh Chaudhary from Jalandhar, Gurjit Singh Aujla from Amritsar and from Gurdaspur in

In Gujarat, CJ Chavda will contest from Gandhinagar, Geetaben Patel from Ahmedabad East, Somabhai Patel from Surendranagar and Murubhai Kandoriya from Jamnagar.

In Jharkhand, Subodh Kant Sahay will represent the party from Ranchi, Geeta Kora from Singhbhum and Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga.

The party has also announced names of Pawan Kajal from Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) and Prabhu Ratnabhai Tokiya from

In Karnataka, has fielded from Dharwad and Manjappa Davanagere.

The election will start on April 11 and will end on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also released a list of nine candidates for election.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)