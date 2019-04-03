BJP attempting to show it is tough in J-K as polls approach: Mehbooba Mufti

Former on Tuesday alleged that the BJP is showing that it is taking very tough measures in the state as Lok Sabha elections are approaching.

She told ANI, "We are being harassed as the 2019 elections are approaching. The BJP yesterday said that he is taking very strong measures in They are trying to show the nation that they are very tough in

"That is why they have attached Gilani's properties, have carried out an NIA raid on Mir Waiz, all this is a means to gather votes. Nothing is going to come out of this ban. We believe that democracy is a battle of ideas. We will keep trying," she said.

will vote for the Lok Sabha Elections in five phases - April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

