Rajasthan: Folk dancer Queen Harish killed in accident, CM condoles death

World famous and three other folk artists died in a road accident on Sunday morning.

The accident took place near Jodhpur's Bilara.

According to media reports, the victims were on their way towards Ajmer from in an SUV when the accident occurred.

A resident of Jaisalmer, Kumar was popularly known as - a

During his lifetime, he performed various dance forms that have their roots in Rajasthan, including Ghoomar, Kalbelia, Chang, Bhawai, Chari.

He also featured in reality television show 'India's Got Talent' and many Bollywood films.

Condoling the death of the folk artists, of Rajasthan, tweeted, "The painful death of four persons including the alias Harish in a gruesome road accident in Jodhpur is extremely tragic. Dedicated to the folk art and culture of Rajasthan, Harish gave a new identity to with his different dance style. His demise is a big loss in the folk art field.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)