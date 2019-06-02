'Rockstar' cake for Sonakshi Sinha on 32nd birthday

Sonakshi Sinha, known for her chirpy roles and melodious singing, turned 32 today.

The 'Dabangg' to to share her birthday eve pictures and videos where she was seen posing in the hills. The had earlier revealed that she would be celebrating her special day with her close friends at a farmhouse on the outskirts of

Scores of birthday wishes were showered on the 'Kalank' star on starting from she ringed in her birthday at midnight.

Fukrey fame Varun Sharma shared a video of Sonakshi bubbling with joy as she cuts two birthday cakes. She further shared the same video on her handle too.

One of her birthday cakes was Rockstar themed, reflecting her passion for music. Sonakshi had released her debut single "Aaj Mood Ishqaholic hai" in 2015, in collaboration with music producers and has sung several times in her own movies.

Bollywood celebrities took to different platforms to wish the on her birthday. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Pandey and wished her on their stories.

Sinha, daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with 'Dabangg' opposite She was last seen in multi-starrer 'Kalank' and is presently shooting for ' 3'.

