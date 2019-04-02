Rajasthan Governor violated MCC calling for Modi win, ECI may approach President: Sources

-
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has found Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's alleged remark calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's win as violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), poll body sources said on Tuesday.
The poll panel is likely to write to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring the matter to his notice. However, the ECI will take a final call at a meeting to be held today, the sources added.
On March 25, Singh allegedly said that as a party worker he "genuinely" wanted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, which are going to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.
"As a worker of BJP, I genuinely want the party to win. We want that once again Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister. It is important for the nation and society that Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again," he had told reporters in Aligarh.
Singh, who served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (1991-1992 and 1997-1999) was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014. A Governor is considered to be a neutral post and the person occupying the office is not supposed to side with any political party.
