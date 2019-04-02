Rajasthan Governor violated MCC calling for Modi win, ECI may approach President: Sources

The (ECI) has found Kalyan Singh's alleged remark calling for Narendra Modi's win as violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), poll body sources said on Tuesday.

The poll panel is likely to write to to bring the matter to his notice. However, the ECI will take a final call at a meeting to be held today, the sources added.

On March 25, Singh allegedly said that as a party he "genuinely" wanted the to win the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, which are going to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

"As a of BJP, I genuinely want the party to win. We want that once again should become the It is important for the nation and society that should become the again," he had told reporters in Aligarh.

Singh, who served two terms as the of (1991-1992 and 1997-1999) was appointed the of in 2014. A is considered to be a neutral post and the person occupying the office is not supposed to side with any political party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)