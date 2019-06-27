Activists extend helping hand to kin of Jharkhand lynching victim

activists have come forward to provide assistance to the kin of Tabrez Ansari, who died Sunday after allegedly being lynched by a mob on suspicion of theft in Kharsawanand area of in

A team of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) unit visited the aggrieved family of Tabrez in Tadamdeeh village here and took stock of the situation on Wednesday.

The 20-member-team extended financial aid of Rs 50,000 to Tabrez's wife and demanded a job for Sahista, who married the deceased barely two months ago.

Speaking to ANI, state said that the party would provide all help to the family they would need. "We will help in whatever way we can," he said.

A local activist, Amar Raza Khan, also gave Rs 30,000 to the family as assistance.

Riyaj Shareef, another member of the team expressed concerns over "growing incidents of mob lynching" in the state and appealed to take steps to curb the menace.

"This is the 18th incident of mob lynching in talks of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas (Development of everyone with everyone). For this, he will have to take minorities into confidence," he said.

He criticised sitting from the area, for not visiting the victim family. " ji was here when the incident took place. Didn't he get time to visit the grieved family till now?" he questioned.

chief earlier this week took a jibe at the BJP and RSS, blaming them for promoting an environment where Muslims are seen as criminals and terrorists.

"Incidents of mob lynching are not going to stop because BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims," the Hyderabad had said.

Tabrez, 22, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after being beaten up by locals in Kharsawanand district in Jharkhand. He was later arrested on suspicion of theft.

His family had alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant ' Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

Over five people have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case.

Modi, while speaking in Parliament, said the incident "pained" him and advocated for the "maximum punishment".

"The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. The perpetrators should be given maximum punishment. But some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state? None of us has the right to insult Jharkhand," Modi said in his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

