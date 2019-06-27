Murals with images believed to be of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman found in Iraq

of the Shodh Sansthan, Ram Tirth, said an excavation in the Sulaymaniyah region of has revealed 4200-year-old murals with images believed to be that of Lord Ram, Lakshman and

"During an excavation in Sulaymaniyah of Iraq, statues of Lord Ram, Lord Lakshmana, and Lord were found etched in a cliff. The murals are believed to be around 4200 years old. We're in communication with the government and the Indian Embassy in Iraq," told ANI here on Wednesday.

"A delegation headed by Indian to Iraq, Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, has already undertaken an expedition in to look at the statues, we are in constant touch with them about the same," he added.

Shodh Sansthan, a research body under the UP Department of Culture, believes the murals represent the image of Lord Ram.

added that they had written to the requesting their permission to send a team to for further investigation in this regard and were waiting for instructions.

"We have written a letter to the UP government requesting their permission to take further action in this regard. Further research definitely needs to be undertaken to find out more about the artefacts, we are waiting for a reply," said.

