Rajasthan man returns home after spending 6 yrs in Pak jail

A man returned to his home in district of on Sunday after spending almost six years in a jail in Karachi,

Jugraj Bheel, returned to his home in Jakhmund Ramapuria village of district six years after he mistakingly crossed the international border along with

Around six years ago, he got lost in a jungle bordering and was arrested after he crossed the international border. Jugraj had gone to offer prayers at Ramdevra in the jungle where he lost his way and inadvertently crossed the border with Pakistan.

Since early June last year, there was no information about his whereabouts. The locals have been out on a campaign demanding the central government to ensure his release.

activists Dharmesh Yadav, who accompanied his brother to receive him at Bagha border, said that the man was not uttering a single word when he returned the country.

"We are witnessing considerable improvement in Jugraj's condition in the last two days. He was not even uttering a word two days ago. He could only identify his brother when we went to Bagha border to receive him," he said.

He said, "We have been demanding the return of Jugraj Bheel. It is the blessings of God that Jugraj has been returned safely.

