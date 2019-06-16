Rajasthan: Police rescues man from kidnappers, finds out he sexually exploited woman

A man named Pushpendra Singh was rescued from kidnappers by the police but it was later found that he had been allegedly sexually abusing a woman after befriending her and making her obscene video, said police on Sunday.

The said, "A man named Pushpendra Singh befriended a woman after which he made an obscene video of hers in here. After making the video he used to blackmail her and thereby made physical relations with her. When the fiance of the woman got to know about this, he made a plan to teach Pushpendra a lesson."

"The fiance kidnapped Pushpendra and demanded Rs 3 lakh from his father. The father then informed about the kidnapping of his son to the police at station," he added.

"The SP of Ajmer took the matter in his own hands and rescued Pushpendra from and arrested two kidnappers from the spot," he said.

The said, "During the interrogation, the police got to know about the sexual exploitation of the woman by Pushpendra. The kidnappers told police that they took the step because they wanted to teach Pushpendra a lesson for sexually exploiting the woman."

"Police have begun an investigation and have registered a case against the accused. Police have also registered a case of kidnapping against the fiancee of the woman," he added.

