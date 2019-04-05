Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria tops UPSC

Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria has topped the (UPSC) exam, announced on Friday.

While Kataria has topped the exams, Akshat Jain from Rajasthan and from have ranked second and third respectively.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh from is the topper among women and ranked fifth.

The final ranks have been announced based on the results of the written part of Examination, 2018 held by the in September-October, 2018 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-March, 2019.

A total number of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Central Services.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)