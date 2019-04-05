Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria tops UPSC

Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, announced on Friday.
While Kataria has topped the exams, Akshat Jain from Rajasthan and Junaid Ahmad from Uttar Pradesh have ranked second and third respectively.
Srushti Jayant Deshmukh from Madhya Pradesh is the topper among women and ranked fifth.
The final ranks have been announced based on the results of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2018 held by the UPSC in September-October, 2018 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-March, 2019.
A total number of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services.
