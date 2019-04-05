Will give 50 paisa/ltr discount to people with inked fingers on poll day: Fuel dealers' body

In a bid to promote voting in the upcoming election, All Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) on Friday announced a discount of 50 paisa per litre on petrol and diesel on elections days.

The association said that for availing the discount one needs to show the voting mark on their finger.

Speaking to ANI, of All petroleum dealers association, Ajay Bansal, "All petroleum dealers association has decided to give discount of 50 paisa per litre on petrol and diesel across India on the . any voter can avail this discount after showing the voting mark on his/her finger on the "

The elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and concluding on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

