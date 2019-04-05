Congress-AIUDF engaged in ILU ILU: Shah in Assam

on Friday alleged that Tarun and (AIUDF) were engaged in what he called "ILU, ILU", an acronym for "I Love You".

" sa'ab and are engaged in ILU, ILU," Shah said at an election rally here.

He said, "They ( and Ajmal) use abusive language for each other during the day and hug each other at night. Gogoi sa'ab this technique has become old. The youth of knows the truth."

There is, however, no formal alliance between the and the AIUDF for the Lok Sabha elections.

Shah said that Gogoi, a three-time former Minister of the state, should make his stand clear whether he was with the AIUDF or with the country.

The BJP chief asked to clarify his party's stand on ally Conference Omar Abdullah's remark seeking two premiers in the country, saying that Gandhi lacks the courage to speak on the matter.

He hit out at Congress-led UPA for not announcing its prime ministerial candidate. "An alliance which could not decide its leader, can't lead the country," Shah added.

He gave full credit to the BJP for identifying illegal migrants living in the state through the Register of Citizens (NRC).

Voting for 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. Results will be declared on May 23.

