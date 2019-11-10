Rajkummar Rao has his fanboy moment with SRK

Rajkummar Rao can't keep calm after having a fanboy moment with Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan, and his latest picture is proof!

The actor, who considers Shah Rukh his inspiration, seems to be on cloud nine and elated in the clip wherein the 'DDLJ' star can be seen mimicking a dialogue of Rajkummar's flick 'Stree'.

In the funny video, the 54-year-old star hilariously repeats along with the 'Newton' actor "Vicky, please".

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared the clip and wrote, "Since childhood, I've been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There's is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You've inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever. #Stree."

Rajkummar was last seen in 'Made In China' also starring Mouni Roy.

The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller 'Wrong Side Raju'. Dinesh Vijan is producing the flick.

'Roof-Afza' is another upcoming film that the actor would be seen in. The film also stars Bollywood starlet Jahnvi Kapoor. The shoot for the film began in June and is all set to release on April 17, next year.

He will also essay the lead role in 'Turram Khan' opposite Nushrat Bharucha. The film will hit the screens on January 31.

