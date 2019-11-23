Rajnath Singh commends Defence Accounts Department for sanctioning pensions timely

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday commended the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) for timely sanctioning the pensions of veterans.

"The acceptance and dispersal of the pension is a complex process. There might be mistakes but Defence Accounts Department always makes sure that veterans do not get tension and that their pensions are sanctioned timely," Singh said at 'Raksha Pension Adalat' event here.

The Defence Accounts Department headed by Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) performs the duties of auditing of all charges pertaining to the Armed Forces, including bills for supplies, services rendered, construction works, pay and pensions.

Singh said that call centres have been set to resolve the issues pertaining to pension.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government cares immensely about the veterans, "This is the reason why the government implemented the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme within months of coming to power in 2014.

