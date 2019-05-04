Ramdev files complaint against Yechury

Yoga guru Ramdev, along with other seers, on Saturday filed a complaint with SSP against CPI-M for his statement that epics Ramayana and are also filled with instances of violence and battles.

"We have filed a complaint against Yechury who has insulted our ancestors. This is an offence. He should be put behind the bars. We have demanded a strict investigation into the matter," told reporters here.

On Thursday, Yechury attacked the BJP for fragmenting society for votes through its divisive policies, branding religious epics Ramayana and as specimens of Hindu violence.

"Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said that Hindus don't believe in violence. Many kings and principalities have fought battles in the country. Even the Ramayana and are also filled with instances of violence. Being a 'pracharak', you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can't be violent? What is the logic behind saying there is a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don't," he had said.

Since then, several leaders have criticised Yechury for making the remark, with the saying that the CPI-M should drop his name 'Sitaram'.

"If calls Ramayana and Mahabharata Hindu violence, then he should remove Sitaram from his name. He should also change their candidate Kanhaiya Kumar's name as his name is also Krishna's name," had told ANI.

