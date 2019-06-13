Mac Miller's first posthumous track 'Time' released

-
Almost 9 months after Mac Miller's sudden death, his first posthumous track has been released.
The song titled 'Time', which was released on Wednesday features Miller and singer Kali Uchis.
In the song, looking back on a broken relationship, the American rapper sings, "In the end, everything will be fine it's by design."
"We just need some time/Keep watching, let it all unwind/You get yours, of course, I'll get mine. And in the end, everything will be fine, that's by design/Well, I don't trip, but I slip, I fall/Sleep all day, maybe miss your calls/Like I been missing you," Miller raps.
The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, passed away on September 07. It was later found that Miller died of mixed drug toxicity.
The cause of death was found by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-coroner, reports E! Online. The drugs in Miller's system included fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, the coroner found.
