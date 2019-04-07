RLD chief takes on BJP for not increasing sugarcane rates

Rashtriya (RLD) chief on Sunday attacked BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state for not increasing the sugarcane rate.

"He (PM Modi) promised to implement Swaminathan report and to give 150 per cent of input cost. He promised to fix sugarcane rates at Rs 400 per quintal (one quintal is 100 kg). Its rates were increased in the previous governments of Mayawati ji and Mulayam Singh ji," Singh said while asserting that the government did not increase sugarcane rates even by a single penny.

"SC says that farmers should get their payment but the government is not taking any steps against the owners of sugarcane mills. The economy of western UP heavily relies on sugarcane. BJP is anti-farmer," he said.

The also alleged that if the BJP wins this election, it will never allow any elections to take place in the future.

"If Modi wins now, says he will win for the next 50 years. says this is the last election and no election would be held after this," Singh said.

"The Constitution empowers you to decide your future after five years by voting. No will listen to you if this power is not there. This election will decide the future of democracy," he said.

Taking a jibe at BJP's 'Achhe Din' campaign in 2014 General Elections, Singh said: "Did the people's good days come? He was talking about his good days, not yours. Modi ji changes his suit thrice in a day, visit across the world, and gives speeches on television and does 'Man Ki Baat' on the radio."

"And what did say at the end that he pretends to be a 'Fakir.' Hey God, make all of us 'Fakir' like him," he said.

Singh was addressing a joint poll rally as his party is a part of the alliance with (SP) and (BSP). SP-BSP is contesting 37 and 38 seats while RLD has been given three parliamentary seats.

The parliamentary consistencies of western will go to polls on April 11 in the first phase of the election.

