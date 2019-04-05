UP BJP MLA compares Modi with Gautam Buddha, Mahavira

A BJP MLA from has compared with and while responding to a remark of chief

MLA from Ballia assembly Surendra Singh said, "People who have given a new direction to the world, be it revered Gautama Buddha, or respected ji, they consider the entire world their families. Such types of great souls seldom take birth."

The on Wednesday had said that Modi, who claims to be an advocate of women's rights and Triple Talaq, has himself allegedly left his wife without saying "talaq" even once.

"He claims he never lies but he has never said a truth till date. Children are taught to speak the truth, but his parents did not teach him that. He claims he is an advocate of women's rights, triple talaq, but he never said it to his wife even once and left her," Singh said on Wednesday at a rally here.

The Ballia MLA, however, said: "There is nothing like one's own family or wife when you consider the world your family."

Speaking on RLD chief's allegations that Modi lies, he said: "Ajit Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav hold PhD and Doctorate of Literature in speaking lies. People of BJP never lie and do not even imagine of doing politics on the basis lies.

