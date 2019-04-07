TRS has acted against Constitution: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday attacked Telangana K for his government's "unconstitutional" move to implement 12 per cent reservation for Muslims.

Addressing an election rally here, said, "TRS government in the state had announced 12 per cent reservation. This type of reservation is against the Constitution. One cannot give reservation on the basis of caste and religion."

The UP was referring to the resolution passed by the and sent for Centre's approval seeking an increase in reservations for Muslims in jobs and education from current four per cent to 12 per cent.

Yogi said: " Narendra Modi's government did the right thing when it announced 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker section of the society".

Flaying the for not taking a tough stance against terror, the chief minister said, " party never took action against terrorist, rather they prefer to eat biryani with them."

"The BJP government has attacked terrorists with bullets. Terrorists only deserve bullets not biryani," he added.

Urging people to vote for BJP, Adityanath said, "The PM Modi-led government rules for the people. They keep the security of people in mind. That's why they launched the surgical strike and air strike."

election will be held in Telangana in the first phase on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

