Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress 'all over India'

on Sunday said that he would campaign for the party all over in the ensuing elections.

is the husband of party in-charge of eastern

Robert said that he will also be present with his mother-in-law and during their filing of nominations.

On being asked if he will campaign for party for the ensuing elections, Robert told ANI, "Yes. All over India, after the filing of nominations (by and Sonia Gandhi)."

When asked if he will go to Amethi and Raebareli parliamentary constituencies at the time of filing of nominations by Rahul and Sonia, Robert said, "Yes."

Congress will file his nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency on April 10 and will file her nomination from seat on April 11.

The polls in Amethi and will be held in the fifth phase of poll on May 6, while the process of filing of nomination will start on April 10 and will continue till April 18.

Presently, Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property.

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)