Road caves in at a busy intersection in Chennai

ANI  |  General News 

A portion of a road caved in at the CPT junction in Adyar area in the heart of the city on Thursday, affecting traffic movement there after the spot was barricaded.

The Chennai City Traffic Police, in a tweet, said, "#TrafficAlert: Traffic flow slow on Sardar Patel Road both direction as the road has caved in at CPT Jn. Traffic men attending."

No causalities have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 13:34 IST

