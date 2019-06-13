Road caves in at a busy intersection in Chennai

A portion of a road caved in at the CPT junction in area in the heart of the city on Thursday, affecting traffic movement there after the spot was barricaded.

The Chennai City Traffic Police, in a tweet, said, "#TrafficAlert: Traffic flow slow on Sardar Patel Road both direction as the road has caved in at CPT Jn. Traffic men attending."

No causalities have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)