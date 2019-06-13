JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Yes Bank, IndusInd stocks tumble after UBS slashes price target

Tamil Nadu: NIA raid continues, more locations brought under probe based
Business Standard

Peacock hunter arrested in TN

ANI  |  General News 

A peacock hunter, named Vijaykumar, was arrested by forest department officials in Velayuthampatti near Melur in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Wednesday.

A gun was also confiscated from him.

Forest officials also recovered carcasses of seven peacocks when they were chasing the hunter.

The carcasses of seven peacocks were recovered from a bag, which Vijaykumar was carrying on a motorcycle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 13:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU