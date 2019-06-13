Peacock hunter arrested in TN

A peacock hunter, named Vijaykumar, was arrested by forest department officials in Velayuthampatti near Melur in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Wednesday.
A gun was also confiscated from him.
Forest officials also recovered carcasses of seven peacocks when they were chasing the hunter.
The carcasses of seven peacocks were recovered from a bag, which Vijaykumar was carrying on a motorcycle.
