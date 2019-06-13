SC to hear students' plea on NEET questions tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
Depressed by failure in NEET, 17-year-old girl commits suicide
NEET exam to be held in Odisha on May 20
Cop's timely gesture helps student take NEET
NEET postponed in Odisha due to cyclone Fani
K'taka: Hundreds of students miss NEET exam due to train delay, Railways to urge HRD Ministry to re-conduct test
-
The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea filed by a group of students alleging that some questions in this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were out of the NCERT syllabus.
A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi on Thursday agreed to hear the case after the lawyer for the students mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.
The petition claimed that four questions in the NEET UG 2019 were wrongly set and were out of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the results of the examination on June 5.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU