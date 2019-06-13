SC to hear students' plea on NEET questions tomorrow

The will hear on Friday a plea filed by a group of students alleging that some questions in this year's Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were out of the NCERT syllabus.

A vacation bench of Justices and on Thursday agreed to hear the case after the for the students mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

The petition claimed that four questions in the UG 2019 were wrongly set and were out of the Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus.

The Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the results of the examination on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)