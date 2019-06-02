Rishi Kapoor, fans remember legendary actor Raj Kapoor on 31st death anniversary

It was on this day in the year 1988 when the greatest showman of passed away, leaving behind some iconic films and memorable characters that are cherished even today.

Remembering his late father today, the veteran Rishi who is in for medical treatment for the past eight months, paid homage to him on

"But we will always be yours! Khyber 14 1924 ( )- June 2 1988 (New Delhi)," he tweeted.

[{8df777dc-13ce-4e14-91c8-4412732f85b1:intradmin/Rishi.JPG}]

who worked with in the film 'Khaan Dost' also paid tribute to the late

"Floral tributes, remembrances, salutes for the exceptionally powerful actor, in the history of #RajKapoor. He established himself at an extremely young age with his own studio & debut film 'Aag' as a He was known for his ostentatious style of film," Shatrughan tweeted.

[{41809d59-728f-4a9a-b371-332b3a22bc35:intradmin/Shatru.JPG}]

established his own studio, and became the youngest of his time with his directorial debut, 'Aag'.

West Bengal Chief Minister, also tweeted on the death

"Tribute to Raj Kapoor, and director, and Debendra Mohan Bose, veteran physicist, on their death anniversaries," she wrote.

[{223831b1-dbff-439c-8057-34e253c02cf3:intradmin/Mamta.JPG}]

Raj Kapoor was born on December 1924 in Khyber, and breathed his last in June 1988 in

Actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor won three National Awards, and 11 Filmfare trophies, and was conferred with

Meanwhile, Twitterverse also paid tribute to one of the greatest superstars.

"The Greatest Showman #RajKapoor was a supremely talented in all aspects of film making. He is also known as the #CharlieChaplin of Hindi cinema, as he often made films based on the common man's life & showed the protagonist to be happy & positive," tweeted one user.

[{9285db18-d80f-46b8-b975-ed75488db977:intradmin/One_user.JPG}]

Paying tribute to late Raj, another user wrote, "Tributes to the greatest showman has seen #RajKapoor on As a kid still remembers, post his sad demise on 2nd June 1987, DDNational showed all his movies back-to-back for 3-4 days. mein hum ho na ho, gardish mein taare rahenge sada."

[{b7e1a5b6-e604-486f-bdd6-68b3bded488e:intradmin/USER2.JPG}]

" I am a traveller ; but comes once... i sing & dance to fill your heart with joy & then i go away... knowing you have had a hearty laugh "- Raj Kapoor ( 14 dec 1924 - 2 June 1988 )," tweeted another fans of the late actor.

[{478bab10-2aa9-4fba-ba50-1f2e42532a14:intradmin/USER3.JPG}]

Last month, the iconic & Studios in Mumbai, film studio of and filmmaker late Raj Kapoor, was purchased by for

It was set up by the in 1948, a year after gained Independence from the British Raj.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)