Pride Month: Hollywood stars pour in wishes for LGBTQ

With the start of "Pride Month", several Hollywood A-listers are storming with their wishes for the LGBTQ community.

According to Billboard, artists like Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa and many more took to on Saturday to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

was the first one to extend her wishes to the community. "Happy Pride Month!!!! -------- Love always to all my friends in the LGBTQ+ community," she wrote on

The even posted pictures on the where she is seen dressed in white hoodies with the Pride flag logo on it.

Katty Perry also shared a heartfelt message on her handle and wrote, "Happy Pride Month, my angels! Let us never stop lifting each other up. I see you, and I love you."

Pop Dua Lipa while pouring in her wishes for the community wrote, " HAPPY PRIDE MONTH! LIVE LIFE BY YOUR OWN RULES, LOVE HARDER THAN EVER AND BE YOUR MOST UNAPOLOGETIC SELF. WAVE THAT FLAG EVERY DAMN DAY OF THE YEAR. GOOD MORNING."

Apart from these singers, penned a letter to urging them to consider increased protections for the community. The wrote the letter on Friday night asking the to support the community as well as the equality act, as reported by The

Not just this, the 29-year-old singer even donated a generous amount of USD 113,000 to an organisation called Project (TEP) in April to lend some support towards the community.

This year also marks of 1969 that inspired the creation of Pride month.

The riots were a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay (LGBT) community against a police raid which occurred in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood of Manhattan,

The event is widely considered to constitute the most important event leading to the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBT rights in the

