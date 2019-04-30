Rod Rosenstein tenders resignation

Deputy Rod Rosenstein, who appointed to investigate alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential elections, tendered his resignation on Monday.

Rosenstein, who wrote a letter to the White House, will serve in his current capacity till May 11, reported.

"I am grateful to you for the opportunity to serve; for the courtesy and humour you often display in our personal conversations; and for the goals you set in your inaugural address: patriotism, unity, safety, education, and prosperity because 'a nation exists to serve its citizens'," wrote in his letter.

"We enforce the law without fear or favour because credible evidence is not partisan, and truth is not determined by opinion polls," read the letter cited by "We ignore fleeting distractions and focus our attention on the things that matter because a republic that endures is not governed by the news cycle," it added.

On January 10, had quoted a source as stating that the is not being forced out, however, he has already told the and informed about his decision.

Earlier this month, had defended his investigation of Russia's interference in the previous and once again promised to "do it right" and "take it to the appropriate conclusion."

A number of high ranking officials in the have stepped down from their positions in the recent past.

US Kirstjen Nielsen, Ryan Zinke, US to Nikki Haley, and Rear Admiral are among the officials who have resigned over the last few months.

