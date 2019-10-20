Rohit Sharma breaks Don Bradman's 71-yr-old batting average record at home

-
ALSO READ
1st Test, Day 4: India sniff victory after Rohit's ton dents SA fightback
Test rankings: Rohit Sharma jumps to 17th spot, R Ashwin back in top 10
Kohli breaks Don Bradman's record of most 150-plus scores as Test captain
Rohit Sharma hits 13 sixes in a Test, breaks Sidhu's 25-year-old record
India vs SA: Rohit hits double ton, India declares first innings at 497/9
-
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed former Australia cricketer Don Bradman's record of highest average in Test cricket on home soil.
He achieved the feat on day two of the third Test match between India and South Africa.
The right-handed batsman broke the 71-year-old record previously held by Bradman. The legendary cricketer had an average of 98.22 at home soil in Test Cricket.
Rohit's average rose to 99.84 after the batsman smashed his first double hundred in the longest format of the game today.
A minimum of ten innings has been kept as the benchmark for the record.
Yesterday Rohit also broke the record for registering the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series.
The right-handed batsman went past West Indies' batsman Shimron Hetmyer who had registered 15 sixes in the series against Bangladesh in 2018-19.