Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Section 375' to release in Aug

ANI  |  Bollywood 

The Akshaye Khanna - Richa Chadha starrer 'Section 375' is all set to release on August 2.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter, saying: "Release date finalized... Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha... Section 375 to release on 2 Aug 2019... Costars Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra... Directed by Ajay Bahl... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak."

This is the first time that the two actors are coming together to share screen space.

The film which went on floors on January 14, is being directed by Ajay Bahl and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

'Section 375' of the Indian Penal Code deals with 'rape'.

