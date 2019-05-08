Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Section 375' to release in Aug

The Akshaye - Richa starrer 'Section 375' is all set to release on August 2.

Film shared the news on Twitter, saying: "Release date finalized... Akshaye and Richa .. to release on 2 Aug 2019... Costars and Meera Chopra... Directed by .. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, and "

This is the first time that the two actors are coming together to share screen space.

The film which went on floors on January 14, is being directed by and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and

'Section 375' of the Indian Penal Code deals with 'rape'.

