Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Section 375' to release in Aug

-
ALSO READ
Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Section 375' to release on August 2
Excited to play lawyer on screen for first time: Richa Chadha
Richa meets law professors to prepare for her role
Richa Chadha calls Akshaye Khanna 'underrated, intelligent'
Shakeela a brave soul who defied norms: Richa Chadha
-
The Akshaye Khanna - Richa Chadha starrer 'Section 375' is all set to release on August 2.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter, saying: "Release date finalized... Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha... Section 375 to release on 2 Aug 2019... Costars Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra... Directed by Ajay Bahl... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak."
This is the first time that the two actors are coming together to share screen space.
The film which went on floors on January 14, is being directed by Ajay Bahl and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.
'Section 375' of the Indian Penal Code deals with 'rape'.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU