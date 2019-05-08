Emilia Clarke to Star in Bjorn Runge's 'Let Me Count the Ways'

'Game of Thrones' star Clarke is all set to play the role of in Bjorn Runge-directed love story 'Let Me Count the Ways'.

Scripted by Paula Milne, the film is based on a true story. The plot of the film revolves around the love affair between Barrett and playwright Set in 19th century, the film follows Elizabeth, who gains fame and recognition for her poetry, reports Variety.

Weakened by a mysterious illness, Elizabeth, who initially lived in her family home with her siblings in an affluent part of London, starts lives as a virtual recluse.

Her life takes a steep turn when she meets Robert Browning, a youthful, impulsive man who successfully awakens a passion she had only talked about in her poetry. However, the closer she and Browning get, the more controlling her father becomes.

The production of the film is being helmed by of and

"This film is a classic love story which delivers something entirely unexpected and relevant in today's world, and I am excited to be embarking on this journey with an outstanding team of people," Variety quoted Jones as saying.

Bjorn Runge's past credits include, 'The Wife', 'Happy End' and 'Mouth to Mouth'.

Clarke can be currently seen playing the character of Daenerys Targaryen in the eighth and final season of 'Game of Thrones'.

