Kangana Ranaut's sister reveals Ekta and Hrithik met before 'Mental Hai Kya' release date announcement

A day after Kapoor announced the new release date of 'Mental Hai Kya', Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, revealed that and met before the filmmaker announced the changed release date.

"Kangana told Kapoor not to release MHK on 26th but Ekta said it is her prerogative as a to decide the release date, then she had a meeting with her childhood friend Hrithik and they both took this call," Rangoli asserted.

On Tuesday, Kapoor announced that the release date of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Mental hai Kya' has been pushed from June 21 to July 26, which is the same date when Hrithik's is scheduled to hit the screens.

Hours after the announcement was made, the makers of 'Super 30' confirmed that they have not made any changes in the release date and the film will hit the big screens on July 26.

The two announcements confirmed that it's going to be a box office face-off between Kangana and Hrithik on July 26.

Soon after the news came out, many started speculating that Kangana is deliberately releasing her film on the same day because she wants to lock horns with Hrithik.

Commenting on the speculations, Ekta, who had specified in her statement that the date change was only made for better business prospects, took to her handle and asked to stop slamming

"The ugly underground tweets have begun. I've promised to keep it clean and have assurances from my on the same. I hope personal assaults on them stop, because it's my decision & Not theirs," Ekta wrote.

Following Ekta's tweet, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, went on a rant and slammed Hrithik for maligning Kangana's name.

"What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather than meeting you in the battle field... Just because he can't say anything to Ekta he will make Kangana a punching bag, Well!! U r mistaken," she asserted.

The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi.

