Two held in TMC leader Nirmal Kundu's murder case

Police in have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of leader Nirmal Kundu, who was shot dead on Tuesday by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's area.

Kundu was a president of Ward 6 of North municipality area under Police station.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.

On Wednesday, tension gripped after CCTV footage of the incident went viral.

