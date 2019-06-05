JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

We have to treat Nature like our mother: Baba Ramdev

Sakshi Maharaj meets rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Sitapur jail
Business Standard

Two held in TMC leader Nirmal Kundu's murder case

ANI  |  Politics 

Police in Nimta have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of TMC leader Nirmal Kundu, who was shot dead on Tuesday by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area.

Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of North Dum Dum municipality area under Nimta Police station.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.

On Wednesday, tension gripped after CCTV footage of the incident went viral.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU