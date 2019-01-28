SAG Award 2019: 'Black Panther' wins for best performance by cast in motion picture

Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther' won the SAG Award for best performance by a cast in motion picture on Sunday night.

The cast of the film, including Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, and took the stage to accept the honour. and others joined them as well, wrote The

While on stage, Boseman said that the cast was plagued with two questions throughout their publicity tours -- "One is, did we know that this movie that was going to receive this kind of response - meaning, was it gonna make billions of dollars, was it gonna make a billion dollars, was it still gonna be around this awards season? And the second question is, has it changed the industry? Has it actually changed the way the industry works; how it sees us. And my answer to that is, 'to be young, gifted, and black.' "

Boseman said that they knew they had something special that they wanted to give to the world and that they could be full human beings in the roles they were playing.

He added, "We knew that we had something that we wanted to give. And to come to work every day and to solve problems with this group of people, this director, that is something that I wish all actors would get the opportunity to experience. If you get to experience that, you will be a fulfilled "

Boseman wrapped up his speech by addressing the second question he mentioned. "One thing that I do know - did it change the industry? - is that you can't have a now without a 'two' on it."

The film was nominated along with 'A Star Is Born', 'BlacKkKlansman', 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' in the category.

