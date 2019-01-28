SAG Awards 2019: Emily Blunt wins best supporting actress for 'A Quiet Place'

-
Emily Blunt won top honours in the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role category for her work in husband John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place.'
The actress was nominated alongside Amy Adams for 'Vice', Margot Robbie for 'Mary Queen of Scots', Emma Stone for 'The Favourite' and Rachel Weisz for 'The Favourite in the category.
Taking to the podium, Blunt joked, "Guys, that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back," before thanking her husband, co-star, and the film's director John Krasinski.
"The entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part. You would've been in major trouble if you hadn't - so you didn't really have an option," she added.
The British actor - also nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for playing magical nanny Mary Poppins in 'Mary Poppins Returns' - starred opposite her husband John Krasinski in the hit thriller and actually filmed 'A Quiet Place' and 'Mary Poppins' back-to-back.
