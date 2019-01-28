SAG Award 2019: Rami Malek wins best actor for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Malek won the SAG Award for best in a film for his role in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Taking to the stage, Malek called the win an "honour" and said he is "taken aback" by it, wrote The

The beat out in 'Vice', in 'A Star Is Born', in 'Green Book', and in 'BlacKkKlansman'.

Malek went on to thank Freddie Mercury, the frontman whom he portrays in the film.

"I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life; being exactly who you want to be and accomplishing everything you so desire," he said, adding, "And I feel that, and he allows us all to feel that. So this is for him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)