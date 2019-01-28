SAG Award 2019: Rami Malek wins best actor for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

-
Rami Malek won the SAG Award for best actor in a film for his role in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
Taking to the stage, Malek called the win an "honour" and said he is "taken aback" by it, wrote The Hollywood Reporter.
The actor beat out Christian Bale in 'Vice', Bradley Cooper in 'A Star Is Born', Viggo Mortensen in 'Green Book', and John David Washington in 'BlacKkKlansman'.
Malek went on to thank Freddie Mercury, the Queen frontman whom he portrays in the film.
"I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life; being exactly who you want to be and accomplishing everything you so desire," he said, adding, "And I feel that, and he allows us all to feel that. So this is for him.
