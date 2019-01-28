SAG Awards 2019: Sandra Oh, Jason Bateman win top honours for work in drama series

won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female in a drama series for her role in 'Killing Eve' while won for best in a drama series for his role in 'Ozark'.

This is the fourth win and sixth nomination for Oh, reported The

Taking to the podium, Oh went on to thank the cast and her mentors. The beat out and for 'Ozark', for 'The Handmaid's Tale' and for 'House of Cards'.

On his part, Bateman said that the award was "reassuring" adding, "Truly, though, I'm glad I won tonight. I was lucky enough to start coming to this show a few years ago, but there were a lot of years where I wasn't. And I'm sure that there are a lot of us in this room could say the same thing, and I know there's a lot of our fellow union members that are not here or are not working as frequently as they might want to. And that was certainly the case for me for a long time."

The beat out in 'This Is Us', and in 'The Handmaid's Tale', in Tom Clancy's 'Jack Ryan', and in 'Better Caul Saul'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)