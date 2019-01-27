'How's the josh': Nirmala Sitharaman while watching 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Sitharaman watched Vicky and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Uri

"What a power-packed movie @AdityaDharFilms and @RonnieScrewvala. Brilliant performances @yamigautam @vickykaushal09 @SirPareshRawal ji, @mohituraina. Recharged also by the in the cinema hall! #HighJosh," Sitharaman tweeted after watching the film.

In a video shared by the Defence Minister, she can be seen encouraging the audience in the theatre while saying the popular catchphrase "How's the josh" from the film.

The film, which released on January 11, has impressed the audience and collected Rs 148.18 crore till Saturday.

The film is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes in following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's town.

While the numbers speak for themselves, the success of the film is evident as the film's catchphrase "How's the Josh" has managed to take the internet by storm. The trend is being followed by everybody from children to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)