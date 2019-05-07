Sam Pitroda: Salute teachers who condemned Modi's statement on Rajiv Gandhi

-
Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Tuesday commended a signature campaign of around 200 teachers who came out to condemn Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial statement on his predecessor Rajiv Gandhi.
"I salute the 200 teachers from Delhi University and other places who are concerned about our education and future. They set the tone for values, character and courage. I am delighted that they all came together and signed a paper which condemns what PM Narendra Modi is saying about former PM Rajiv Gandhi," he said.
