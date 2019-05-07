If not in India, will we take Ram's name in Pakistan: Shah asks Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Will throw Modi out of power and politics, Mamata thunders
Mamata flays move to release Modi biopic before polls
Mamata Banerjee accuses PM Modi of doing 'vote politics when jawans die'
Aren't you ashamed of doing politics over jawans' dead bodies? Mamata asks Modi
Mamata to Modi: You're fascist, don't preach patriotism
-
BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "has a problem" if someone says 'Jai Shri Ram.'
Addressing a rally in Ghatal, Shah said, "Since last three days, I have been seeing in West Bengal that Mamata didi has a problem when somebody says 'Jai Shri Ram'... I want to ask Mamata didi if not in India, will we take Shri Ram's name in Pakistan?... Nobody can stop us from saying 'Jai Shri Ram'."
Shah's remark comes after three people were reportedly arrested for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' when Mamata's convoy was passing by.
The BJP chief further claimed that his party will win more than 23 seats in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections.
"Mamata didi, you can make efforts to stop our rallies, spread lies, can do anything, but on May 23 BJP will win more than 23 seats (in West Bengal)," he said.
Shah said that after coming to power again, the NDA will "first bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill to give Indian citizenship to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian refugees from the neighbouring countries and then will ensure that every infiltrator is identified and deported out of India."
Earlier in the week, Mamata had asserted that despite chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' on multiple occasions, the BJP was unable to construct even a single Ram temple.
"You say 'Jai Shri Ram' but have you built even one Ram temple? At the time of elections, Ram Chandra becomes your party agent, you say 'Ram Chandra is my election agent'. You say 'Jai Shri Ram' and force others to say it," Banerjee had said while addressing a public rally in Bishnupur on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU