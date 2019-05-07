If not in India, will we take Ram's name in Pakistan: Shah asks Mamata

on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister "has a problem" if someone says 'Jai '

Addressing a rally in Ghatal, Shah said, "Since last three days, I have been seeing in that Mamata didi has a problem when somebody says ' Ram'... I want to ask Mamata didi if not in India, will we take Shri Ram's name in ... Nobody can stop us from saying ' Ram'."

Shah's remark comes after three people were reportedly arrested for chanting ' Ram' when Mamata's convoy was passing by.

The further claimed that his party will win more than 23 seats in in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Mamata didi, you can make efforts to stop our rallies, spread lies, can do anything, but on May 23 BJP will win more than 23 seats (in West Bengal)," he said.

Shah said that after coming to power again, the NDA will "first bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill to give Indian citizenship to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian refugees from the neighbouring countries and then will ensure that every infiltrator is identified and deported out of "

Earlier in the week, Mamata had asserted that despite chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' on multiple occasions, the BJP was unable to construct even a single

"You say 'Jai Shri Ram' but have you built even one At the time of elections, becomes your party agent, you say ' is my election agent'. You say 'Jai Shri Ram' and force others to say it," Banerjee had said while addressing a public rally in Bishnupur on Monday.

