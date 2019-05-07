Patnaik urges Javadekar to postpone JEE (Advanced) registration

Odisha Chief on Tuesday urged Human Resource Development (HRD) to postpone JEE (Advanced) 2019 by at least 10 days in the aftermath of

"As you are aware, the extremely severe had hit Odisha on May 3, which disrupted mobile and data connectivity in many districts. Due to non-availability of the internet at many locations in Odisha after Fani, the brilliant Odia students have not been able to register their names for the examination," said in a letter to Javadekar.

"In view of the disruption caused by Fani cyclone, it is necessary to extend the registration date by at least 10 days," he added.

The JEE (Advanced) 2019 examination to get admissions into IITs will be held on May 27.

At least 35 people died and around 1.4 crore people were affected by cyclone Fani, the (SEOC) said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)