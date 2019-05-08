Focus Mode is a gift from Google no one should decline

We all are familiar with the times when we have to desperately focus on getting something done and there comes a notification from that addictive app and a minimum of 20 minutes, some times even hours, just whizz past without noticing.

At the I/O 2019, the introduced a new Focus Mode, a special feature for the forever distracted millennials to keep alluring notifications at bay.

tweeted a screenshot of the feature in action. When enabled, the Focus Mode allows you to select the apps you want to stay active on and pausing everything else. The feature will be rolled out for devices running 9.0 Pie and newer.

