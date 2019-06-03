Samsung announces Notebook 7, Notebook 7 Force to take on Apple MacBook Pro

Ahead of Apple's WWDC event today, introduced two new lightweight laptops to its portfolio - Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force - that are designed to take on the Pro models.

The Notebook 7 is aimed at everyday users and boasts a near bezel-less display. It is available in 13-inch and 15-inch display models. Powering the Notebook 7 is 8th generation Core processor, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB expandable storage.

Targeted at power users and content creators, the Notebook 7 Force boasts GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, up to 24GB LPDDR4 RAM, up to 512GB storage with two expandable storage slots, and support for

The Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force will initially be available in Korea and Hong Kong, followed by the US and later in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)