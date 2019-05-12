Sana Mir becomes highest wicket-taking spinner in ODI

off-spinner has become the most successful women's ODI spinner in history after she took her 147th wicket, highest ever by any spinner in One-day International (ODI)

Mir had 146 wickets under her belt when she stepped out on the field on Sunday to play against in the ongoing ICC Women's Championship being played in

She took only one wicket but the only wicket she took in the match turned out to be the most crucial one as she dismissed Sune Luus, who played a knock of 80 runs.

It was her 118th appearance for and surpassed West spinner and Australia's Lisa Sthalekar, who had accumulated 146 wickets each. Consequently, Mohammed and Sthalekar have slipped on to the second and third position, respectively.

Currently, Mir is placed on the third position in the ICC's ODI bowling ranking, which is topped by Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Moreover, Mir climbed up to secure the third position in the list of most wickets by any women bowler in history. However, Goswami atop the list here as well with 218 wickets and is followed by former bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who has 180 wickets.

