Saradha chit fund case: Calcutta HC extends Rajeev Kumar's interim protection from arrest by one week

The Calcutta High Court on Monday extended by a week the interim protection from arrest and custodial interrogation of former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

The order was passed by Justice Madhumati Mitra.

The court had earlier extended Kumar's interim protection from arrest till today.

The former police commissioner had moved the court seeking quashing of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) notice asking him to appear before the agency in connection with the case.

The agency is slated to put forward its arguments tomorrow.

Kumar, who headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police that probed the Saradha scam, is accused of tampering with evidence in the case.

An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team reached Kumar's residence to question him. The team was detained, taken to a police station and was later released.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited the officer's residence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)