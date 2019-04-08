SC seeks Rajeev Kumar response on CBI plea for arrest

The on Monday directed former to file his response on a CBI plea seeking his arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund case.

The CBI in an application sought the apex curt to abandon its earlier order directing that no coercive action be taken against the former

A bench headed by issued a notice to Kumar on CBI's plea and sought his response within four weeks. The court on February 5 stayed the arrest of Kumar in the Saradha and Rose Valley Ponzi scam cases.

The agency said the custodial interrogation of Kumar was required to make progress on gathering evidence on the nexus between politicians and the top management of

The agency also said that Kumar on apex court direction had appeared before the agency in Shillong, but during the questioning he remained elusive.

The CBI also sought the apex Court's direction to the authorities to cooperate in the investigations and not to interfere in the scope of investigation.

Counsels for and were present in the court during the hearing.

Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for Vodafone, said the company had already cooperated with the agency in the investigation and handed over all call data and records.

asked to hand over all the call data and other records concerning the case.

The court rejected a plea by A.M. Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the government, that the CBI's affidavit must be vetted by its

Singhvi claimed that the action had been ordered was due to the Police probe into alleged dealings of then CBI chief Nageshwar Rao's wife.

--IANS

ss/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)