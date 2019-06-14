Sarah Sanders a 'battle-tested warrior': Kellyanne Conway

Soon after the US announced that will step down as spokesperson, praised Sanders by calling her a "battle-tested warrior".

" is a tremendous talent and battle-tested warrior who has devoted countless hours to the service of our nation. Grateful for our 3 years together and excited to see what her future holds! Her first and best job=MOM," Conway tweeted.

Sanders, who will step down from her position at the end of the month, took to and said that she is "blessed and forever grateful" to Trump for the opportunity.

"I am blessed and forever grateful to @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to serve and proud of everything he's accomplished. I love the and my job. The most important job I'll ever have is being a mom to my kids and it's time for us to go home. Thank you Mr. President," Sanders tweeted.

President Trump had announced on Thursday that Sanders will step down from her position at the end of the month.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful will be leaving the at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted.

Trump praised Sarah, saying she is a "very special person" and has "extraordinary talents". She is now planning to run for of

"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for of - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done," he added.

Sarah was considered as the most trusted aides of Trump. Her resignation came as it has been the 94th consecutive day without a White House briefing, the longest stretch of time without a briefing, reported.

Sanders succeeded as at the White House in July 2017.

