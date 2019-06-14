India affirms support to Afghanistan in choosing legitimate govt: Sources

has assured that will support to ensure that a "legitimate is chosen through the democratic process", said sources on Thursday.

Modi who held a bilateral meeting with on sidelines of (SCO) Summit here promised that will fulfil all expectations of

The war-torn nations is scheduled to undergo three elections--presidential, the provincial councils and the Ghazni parliamentary elections--simultaneously on September 28.

has a long troubled history of elections. Last year, the October's elections were marred by roadside bomb attacks by The problems also included malfunctioning of biometric voter verification equipment, incomplete voter lists and huge delays at polling sites.

The elections which were supposed to occur on April 20 were postponed due to "mounting pressure" on to conduct effective voting.

Citing example, Modi highlighted the importance of cooperation, sources said.

Meanwhile, during the talks, apprised the development in the peace process led by US Notably, Khalilzad has held many rounds of talks with the but no agreement has been reached yet. On Monday, the new rounds of discussion were started to revive the stalled talks.

Ghani also urged Modi to see terrorism and drugs through a single prism fueling the other.

The two leaders also discussed Pakistan, Afghanistan Ghani raised questions on the "sincerity of Pakistan" in fighting terrorism, sources added.

Afghanistan and both have blamed for supporting and harbouring terrorist groups.

Afghanistan Ghani had strongly condemned the terror attack that took place in and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday killing around 40 CRPF personnel.

The CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar- National Highway on Thursday.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)