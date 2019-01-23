Sarfraz Ahmed hurled racist remarks at Proteas batsman: Pak media

(Pakistan), Jan 23 (ANI): team captain Ahmed was allegedly heard hurling racial remarks at the South African batsman during their second one-day match of the ongoing five-match series at the Kingsmead Ground on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old was picked up by the stump mic saying, "Hey black [man], where is your mother sitting? What prayer did you get her to say for you today?" (Abay kaalay, teri ammi aaj kahan baitheen hain? Kya parhwa ke aya hai aaj tu?), Dawn reported.

The wicket-keeper batsman could land in trouble if the International Council decides to conduct further investigation in the matter.

Former pacer posted a video on his handle saying that such comments are not acceptable in He added that the comment might have come in the heat of the moment and the batsman should apologise for the same.

" must explain himself to Media & public regarding his comments to batsman," Akhtar captioned the video.

Meanwhile, won the second match against Pakistan to level the ongoing series 1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)