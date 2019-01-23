IWF lifts provisional suspension on weightlifter Sanjita Chanu

International Federation lifted the provisional suspension imposed on two-time gold medallist Sanjita on Wednesday.

had tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid and was provisionally suspended by the International Federation last year.

Speaking to ANI, India Federation said: "Ban is not lifted, only provision suspension has been removed and the inquiry is pending. It is a good signal for her. She can come to the camp for training. We are hopeful it will go in her favour. We had confidence in her that she had not had anything. We have faith in her, she is a good lifter. The nation cannot afford to lose her. We are trying our best that the ban gets removed."

Last year, the IWF had provisionally suspended in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation.

"IWF reports that the sample of Sanjita Chanu KHUMUKCHAM (IND) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for Testosterone (S1.1 Anabolic Agents). As a consequence, the is provisionally suspended in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation. In any case, where it is determined that the did not commit an anti-doping rule violation, the relevant decision will also be published. IWF will not make any further comments on the case until it is closed," IWF had said.

Chanu was initially part of the national team for the 2018 Jakarta Palembang before being banned for a period of four years.

