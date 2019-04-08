SC adjourns bail application of Sajjan Kumar in anti-Sikh riot case

-
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the bail plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who is undergoing life imprisonment in one of the cases related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
A division bench of the apex court comprising Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer adjourned the matter.
In January, the three-time former MP had moved the court challenging his conviction. The court had issued a notice to the CBI seeking its response on the plea.
On December 17 last year, the Delhi High Court convicted Kumar reversing a verdict of the trial court in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and torching of a gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984 following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.
Two weeks after the order, he surrendered before a Karkardooma district court.
