SC adjourns bail application of Sajjan Kumar in anti-Sikh riot case

ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the bail plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar who is undergoing life imprisonment in one of the cases related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

A division bench of the apex court comprising Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer adjourned the matter.

In January, the three-time former MP had moved the court challenging his conviction. The court had issued a notice to the CBI seeking its response on the plea.

On December 17 last year, the Delhi High Court convicted Kumar reversing a verdict of the trial court in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and torching of a gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984 following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Two weeks after the order, he surrendered before a Karkardooma district court.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 13:15 IST

