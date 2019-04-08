RJD releases manifesto, promises reservation to Dalits, backward classes

Rashtriya (RJD) on Monday released the party's poll manifesto which promises reservation to Dalits and backward classes on the basis of their population, besides a job quota in the private sector.

Yadav told reporters that steps would be taken towards stopping migration of people from Bihar, if his party is voted to power.

He said RJD supported Congress' minimum income guarantee (NYAY) scheme.

"We will implement all the remaining suggestions of the report. We will give reservation to Dalits and the backward classes on the basis of their population. We will also give reservation in promotion," Yadav said, reading from the manifesto.

He said, "With the support of the central government, we will work towards improving the environment in so that people here do not have to migrate in big numbers. We will also bring back the 200-point roaster system. We will also ensure quota in the private sector."

in its manifesto has promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to the 20 per cent of India's poorest under NYAY if the party comes to power.

Yadav also said that RJD will work towards making the recruitment procedure in police simpler.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)